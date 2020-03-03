Toilet Paper Purchases Will Now Be Restricted Thanks To Mass Panic

Aussies are being urged to stop urgently stockpiling toilet paper and other non-perishables amid fears of Coronavirus impacting supply numbers.

Shopping centres across the country are being stripped bare of stock due to misinformation that toilet paper manufacturers in China won't be able to ship their regular amount, leading to a shortage.

As a result, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reached out to chief executives of Woolworths and Coles, to have them put in place limitations on the number of rolls people can purchase following the community panic.

Kimberly-Clark, makers of KLEENEX toilet paper and supplies, also released the following statement.

Kleenex toilet paper for Australia and NZ is made at our Mill in South Australia, and our production lines are working 24/7 to address the increased, short-term demand. We’re also working closely with our customers to replenish supermarket shelves faster.

Aussie toilet paper delivery service Who Gives A Crap are just as shocked as we are:

Let's hope this doesn't get out of hand!

