‘To Silence and Punish’: Why Schoolgirls Are Being Poisoned In Iran

In September last year, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died whilst in the custody of Iran’s government-led morality police.

She had been arrested for not wearing a hijab in accordance with Iranian law.

Amini’s death is believed to result from police brutality, sparking youth-led protests across the country ever since.

Now schoolgirls are being randomly poisoned, raising suspicions it’s the latest tactic by the government to scare youth out of protesting.

Iranian human rights groups say at least 7,068 students have been affected in a minimum of 103 schools. Reports say many have been hospitalised with respiratory problems, nausea, dizziness and fatigue and 5 have died, although the exact numbers are unconfirmed.

Appearing on this morning's episode of The Briefing, Secretary and Spokesperson for the Iranian Women’s Association, Nos Hosseini said the poisonings were "an attempt by the regime to silence and punish schoolgirls."

Hosseini went on to say the Iranian government "feels threatened by schoolgirls who have been at the forefront of this revolution and this movement for change."

“I’d say given the nature of the toxic substances that are being used, they’re not substances that everyday people would have access to. This mass poisoning would only be able to be executed and carried out by the regime," she added.

On Saturday, Iran's Interior Ministry said that more than 100 people have been identified, arrested and probed in provinces across the country in connection to the poisonings. “Initial inquiries show that a number of these people, out of mischief or adventurism and with the aim of shutting down classrooms and influenced by the created psychological atmosphere, have taken measures such as using harmless and smelly substances”, the statement said. The Ministry said the arrests included individuals with “hostile motives," and those who have "tried to create fear and horror among people and students, shut down schools, and create pessimism towards” the Islamic establishment.

