To Celebrate Father's Day, Here Are Our Fave Celeb Dads!

Some celebrities just win in the 'dad' category, and this Father's Day, we are recognising some of our FAVOURITE celeb dads!

Whether they're kids are in their late teens or still quite young, we have listed a bunch of men who are leading the way for father's to come.

From Will Smith to Chris Hemsworth, we have recognised some of the best (and hottest) celeb dads to walk the earth:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.