Tjuntjuntjara man blows 6 times over the limit

A man from Tjuntjuntjara, who was caught driving nearly six times over the limit in December last year, has avoided a jail sentence.

While the legal blood alcohol limit is 0.05, Jarret Franks – 32 - blew 0.295 when he was caught and pulled over by police on December 27 while driving on Dart Street in Boulder.

However, despite Magistrate Adam Hills-Wright saying it was one of the highest readings ever recorded in the region, as well as Franks already serving a lifetime driving ban, he has been spared jail - instead he was handed a 9-month prison term that is suspended for 12 months.

This isn’t the first time that Franks has offended either, with the court hearing he had 4 previous convictions for drink-driving and 3 convictions for driving without a licence.