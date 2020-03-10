Tiny House Festival Is Coming To Bendigo!

51 Tiny Houses will be on display as part of Tiny House Festival at the Bendigo Racecourse.

This seems like something I would make in The Sims as a bit of a design style, but Tiny Houses really do exist! For the second year in a row, Tiny House Festival will be bringing the best in tiny living to the stage.

With over 8500 people turning up for the festival last year, this year promises to have more on show and to be bigger (but still tiny) and better. For all you tiny design enthusiasts out there, you’ll find plenty on offer to keep you busy, as well as fellow tiny designers to chat to discovering all the best tiny design secrets.

You’ll be able to have a look inside some of the tiny houses, check out some of the products used, and if you might want some tiny things done to your place, have a chat to some of the best tiny builders and designers in the country to see what they’re made of.

The Festival is happening on March 22nd and 23rd, for more information and tickets you can find them here.

