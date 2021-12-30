Tinder's Year In Swipe Reveals What Aussie Singles Are Looking For In 2022!

Tinder has launched their Year In Swipe, revealing what Aussie members have been up to this year, what they're looking for in 2022, as well as all the details on their Dating Sunday event happening on the app January 2.

Here's what they've found:

Tinder has revealed that the phrase ‘couple goals’ in bios has skyrocketed 53%* year on year

‘couple goals’ in bios has skyrocketed 53%* year on year Tinder members are already setting their aspirations for the new year

members are already setting their aspirations for the new year 47% of Aussies would be up for travelling again

22% are keen to eat less junk food

12% are keen to give up on goals completely and procrastinate until 2023

19%* say that they would join the gym.

When it comes to 2022, 41% of Aussie Tinder members are looking for their partner in crime, 21% are just looking to finish what they start, 18% want to have a goal in the first place and 19% say they want to find time for themselves in 2022.

As for dates, Aussies are looking for:

A staggering 48% revealed they’re looking for someone who has a sense of humour

21% seek a trustworthy connection

18% are on the lookout for someone who “is not an ass”

13% are looking for a kind date

Aussie members have also revealed that when it comes to promising their future matches, 41% will meet you IRL, 25% won't ghost you, 22% will look like their pics and 12% will send the first text.

Now, for Tinders Year In Swipe, they found:

Aussie members are showing further optimism to 'shine bright like a diamond' and manifesting positive energy, with two emojis that ‘understood the assignment’ – the shooting star, 💫 and sparkles, ✨ emojis.

To ensure singletons are all set for Dating Sunday, Tinder's tips are:

3/5/11: share at least 3 Passions / Interests - add at least 5 pictures / videos - write at least 11 words in your bio!



Be online at prime time - just as midnight on NYE is the time to be on the middle of the dance floor, watching the fireworks, or snogging your crush, 7:10pm is the slot on Dating Sunday to find a new flame on the app. So cancel all your other plans!



Digital first, IRL second - Before meeting in IRL, why not video chat first? Take a moment to get to know your match before you plunge into that New Year in-person date.

Plus, in January, Tinder members will be able to select from a series of '2022 Goals' in Explore to find a New Year 'partner in crime' who shares their goals!

Happy dating in 2022!

