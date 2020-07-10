Tinder Is Testing Out A Video Call Feature But You've Gotta Keep It PG ALRIGHT?!

Get ready to spice up your Tinder profile because they're introducing a fresh new feature: Face to Face!

Tinder is rolling out a video call test in 13 countries, including Australia, for a select group of lucky singles.

There really couldn't be a better time than now to suss out if the person you're chatting to is a sociopath or a decent human being. This could really be the icing on the Tinder cake.

But don't get too excited, because you're not allowed to get nude or share any sexual content. Keep it PG, people! This also counts for hate speech, violence and illegal activities.

Want to know how it will work? Find out all you need to know about Tinder Face to Face here:

