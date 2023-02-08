Tinder Introduces New Safety Features Following Increase In Sexual Harassment

Tinder have officially launched new app features designed to keep their users safe from sexual harassment and violence.

The new features come sexual harassment and domestic violence rates increase across Australia.

The changes will enable users more “control” over who can view their profile through the “incognito mode” feature.

While there are over three million users nationwide, only users with a premium membership will have access to the new feature.

Members using “incognito mode” will be able to swipe left and right while only people they like will be able to view their profile and see them in recommendations.

Users are also able to block profiles before matching which stops other users from popping up more than once.

"It's an easy way to avoid seeing a boss or an ex. This new feature comes in addition to Block Contacts and blocking following making a report," Tinder said.

Block contacts enables users to choose which of their phone contacts they would rather not see on the app and Long press reporting allows users to press and hold offensive messages they wish to report.

"By simplifying this flow, Tinder hopes more members will report bad behaviour, allowing it to take appropriate action against accounts that violate the Community Guidelines," Tinder said.

The new features have been introduced following a meeting between dating apps, domestic violence survivors and state and federal governments in January to discuss new ways to keep users safe.

