Tinder Has Released The Top 100 Dating Anthems For Aussies

Tinder Australia has released their Top 100 Dating Anthems list! The list has been curated based on the most popular songs on Aussie Tinder profiles during 2021.

TikTok hits INDUSTRY BABY from Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow ; Kiss Me More from Doja Cat ft. SZA ; and Beggin' from Måneskin , alongside comeback tune Heat Waves from Glass Animals , all ranked in the top 12



Global artists Olivia Rodrigo , Drake , Mac Miller , J. Cole and Polo G filled out the top 10



Most featured artist is Doja Cat, with 7x songs making the list (and two in the top 10), including Kiss Me More, Need To Know, Woman, and Get Into It (Yuh)

Now, here's the top 100 list:

1 - STAY (with Justin Bieber) - The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

2 - good 4 u - Olivia Rodrigo

3 - The Spins - Mac Miller

4 - Heat Waves - Glass Animals

5 - INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow) - Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

6 - Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) - Doja Cat, SZA

7 - Way 2 Sexy (with Future & Young Thug) - Drake, Future, Young Thug

8 - No Role Modelz - J. Cole

9 - Need to Know - Doja Cat

10 - RAPSTAR - Polo G

11 - Knife Talk (with 21 Savage ft. Project Pat) - Drake, 21 Savage, Project Pat

12 - Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

13 - Fair Trade (with Travis Scott) - Drake, Travis Scott

14 - Star Shopping - Lil Peep, Lil Peep

15 - Beggin' - Måneskin

16 - Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby) - Drake, Lil Baby

17 - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

18 - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift

19 - Easy On Me - Adele

20 - Woman - Doja Cat

21 - 2055 - Sleepy Hallow

22 - Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

23 - What You Know Bout Love - Pop Smoke

24 - Ain't Shit - Doja Cat

25 - Girls Want Girls (with Lil Baby) - Drake, Lil Baby

26 - ...And to Those I Love, Thanks for Sticking Around - $uicideboy$

27 - Hurricane - Kanye West

28 - Meet Me At Our Spot - THE ANXIETY, WILLOW, Tyler Cole

29 - WUSYANAME (feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign) - Tyler, The Creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign

30 - Innerbloom - RÜFÜS DU SOL

31 - Martin & Gina - Polo G

32 - p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l (with Lil Baby) - J. Cole, Lil Baby

33 - Smokin Out The Window - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

34 - Booster Seat - Spacey Jane

35 - Levitating (feat. DaBaby) - Dua Lipa, DaBaby

36 - Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

37 - m y . l i f e (with 21 Savage & Morray) - J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray

38 - Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf

39 - I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE - Måneskin

40 - my ex's best friend (with blackbear) - Machine Gun Kelly, blackbear

41 - THATS WHAT I WANT - Lil Nas X

42 - Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon) - Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, Giveon

43 - Body (Remix) [feat. ArrDee, E1 (3x3), ZT (3x3), Bugzy Malone, Buni, Fivio Foreign & Darkoo] - Tion Wayne, Russ Millions, ArrDee, E1 (3x3), ZT (3x3), Bugzy Malone, Buni, Fivio Foreign, Darkoo

44 - All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

45 - Moon - Kanye West

46 - family ties (with Kendrick Lamar) - Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

47 - Miss The Rage (feat. Playboi Carti) - Trippie Redd, Playboi Carti

48 - Dreams - 2004 Remaster - Fleetwood Mac

49 - Thot Shit - Megan Thee Stallion

50 - Lots of Nothing - Spacey Jane

51 - Beer Never Broke My Heart - Luke Combs

52 - Dry - Rancid Eddie

53 - a m a r i - J. Cole

54 - Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande) (Remix) - The Weeknd, Ariana Grande

55 - Get Into It (Yuh) - Doja Cat

56 - Off The Grid - Kanye West

57 - Sweater Weather - The Neighbourhood

58 - Forever After All - Luke Combs

59 - Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare) - Kid Cudi, MGMT, Ratatat

60 - abcdefu - GAYLE

61 - Woo Baby (feat. Chris Brown) - Pop Smoke, Chris Brown

62 - love race (feat. Kellin Quinn) - Machine Gun Kelly, Kellin Quinn

63 - Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

64 - Self Care - Mac Miller

65 - Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) - ABBA

66 - Dark Red - Steve Lacy

67 - You Right - Doja Cat, The Weeknd

68 - How To Fly - Sticky Fingers

69 - Feeding the Family - Spacey Jane

70 - Cold Heart - PNAU Remix - Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU

71 - Nights - Frank Ocean

72 - brutal - Olivia Rodrigo

73 - Chosen (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) - Blxst, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign

74 - 505 - Arctic Monkeys

75 - bloody valentine - Machine Gun Kelly

76 - Sex on Fire - Kings of Leon

77 - Dreams, Fairytales, Fantasies (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Salaam Remix) - A$AP Ferg, Brent Faiyaz, Salaam Remi

78 - Mr. Brightside - The Killers

79 - Streets - Doja Cat

80 - Clash (feat. Stormzy) - Dave, Stormzy

81 - Cyclone (The Village Sessions) - Sticky Fingers

82 - The Thrill - Wiz Khalifa, Empire of the Sun

83 - Untouched - The Veronicas

84 - Freaks - Surf Curse

85 - t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker - WILLOW, Travis Barker

86 - SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Fana Hues) - Tyler, The Creator, Brent Faiyaz, Fana Hues

87 - Beautiful Crazy - Luke Combs

88 - Good for You - Spacey Jane

89 - Do I Wanna Know? - Arctic Monkeys

90 - Holiday - KSI

91 - Good Days - SZA

92 - I Hate U - SZA

93 - When It Rains It Pours - Luke Combs

94 - forget me too (feat. Halsey) - Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey

95 - Seduce (feat. Capella Grey) - Russ, Capella Grey

96 - Rum Rage - Sticky Fingers

97 - Feel Good Inc. - Gorillaz

98 - Flowers (Say My Name) - ArrDee

99 - Obsessed With You - Central Cee

100 - Sundress - A$AP Rocky

Tinder members can also now vibe out to their potential matches’ favourite songs out loud with the arrival of Music Mode in Australia, the newest immersive experience available in Explore.

Through an integration with Spotify, Tinder’s Music Mode now automatically plays members’ chosen anthems - that one song that defines them inside and out - right from their profiles.

Get serenading!

