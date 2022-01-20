Tinder Has Released The Top 100 Dating Anthems For Aussies
What's yours?
Tinder Australia has released their Top 100 Dating Anthems list! The list has been curated based on the most popular songs on Aussie Tinder profiles during 2021.
- TikTok hits INDUSTRY BABY from Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow; Kiss Me More from Doja Cat ft. SZA; and Beggin' from Måneskin, alongside comeback tune Heat Waves from Glass Animals, all ranked in the top 12
- Global artists Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Mac Miller, J. Cole and Polo G filled out the top 10
- Most featured artist is Doja Cat, with 7x songs making the list (and two in the top 10), including Kiss Me More, Need To Know, Woman, and Get Into It (Yuh)
Now, here's the top 100 list:
1 - STAY (with Justin Bieber) - The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
2 - good 4 u - Olivia Rodrigo
3 - The Spins - Mac Miller
4 - Heat Waves - Glass Animals
5 - INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow) - Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
6 - Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) - Doja Cat, SZA
7 - Way 2 Sexy (with Future & Young Thug) - Drake, Future, Young Thug
8 - No Role Modelz - J. Cole
9 - Need to Know - Doja Cat
10 - RAPSTAR - Polo G
11 - Knife Talk (with 21 Savage ft. Project Pat) - Drake, 21 Savage, Project Pat
12 - Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
13 - Fair Trade (with Travis Scott) - Drake, Travis Scott
14 - Star Shopping - Lil Peep, Lil Peep
15 - Beggin' - Måneskin
16 - Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby) - Drake, Lil Baby
17 - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
18 - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift
19 - Easy On Me - Adele
20 - Woman - Doja Cat
21 - 2055 - Sleepy Hallow
22 - Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
23 - What You Know Bout Love - Pop Smoke
24 - Ain't Shit - Doja Cat
25 - Girls Want Girls (with Lil Baby) - Drake, Lil Baby
26 - ...And to Those I Love, Thanks for Sticking Around - $uicideboy$
27 - Hurricane - Kanye West
28 - Meet Me At Our Spot - THE ANXIETY, WILLOW, Tyler Cole
29 - WUSYANAME (feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign) - Tyler, The Creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign
30 - Innerbloom - RÜFÜS DU SOL
31 - Martin & Gina - Polo G
32 - p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l (with Lil Baby) - J. Cole, Lil Baby
33 - Smokin Out The Window - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
34 - Booster Seat - Spacey Jane
35 - Levitating (feat. DaBaby) - Dua Lipa, DaBaby
36 - Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
37 - m y . l i f e (with 21 Savage & Morray) - J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray
38 - Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf
39 - I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE - Måneskin
40 - my ex's best friend (with blackbear) - Machine Gun Kelly, blackbear
41 - THATS WHAT I WANT - Lil Nas X
42 - Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon) - Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, Giveon
43 - Body (Remix) [feat. ArrDee, E1 (3x3), ZT (3x3), Bugzy Malone, Buni, Fivio Foreign & Darkoo] - Tion Wayne, Russ Millions, ArrDee, E1 (3x3), ZT (3x3), Bugzy Malone, Buni, Fivio Foreign, Darkoo
44 - All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
45 - Moon - Kanye West
46 - family ties (with Kendrick Lamar) - Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar
47 - Miss The Rage (feat. Playboi Carti) - Trippie Redd, Playboi Carti
48 - Dreams - 2004 Remaster - Fleetwood Mac
49 - Thot Shit - Megan Thee Stallion
50 - Lots of Nothing - Spacey Jane
51 - Beer Never Broke My Heart - Luke Combs
52 - Dry - Rancid Eddie
53 - a m a r i - J. Cole
54 - Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande) (Remix) - The Weeknd, Ariana Grande
55 - Get Into It (Yuh) - Doja Cat
56 - Off The Grid - Kanye West
57 - Sweater Weather - The Neighbourhood
58 - Forever After All - Luke Combs
59 - Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare) - Kid Cudi, MGMT, Ratatat
60 - abcdefu - GAYLE
61 - Woo Baby (feat. Chris Brown) - Pop Smoke, Chris Brown
62 - love race (feat. Kellin Quinn) - Machine Gun Kelly, Kellin Quinn
63 - Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
64 - Self Care - Mac Miller
65 - Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) - ABBA
66 - Dark Red - Steve Lacy
67 - You Right - Doja Cat, The Weeknd
68 - How To Fly - Sticky Fingers
69 - Feeding the Family - Spacey Jane
70 - Cold Heart - PNAU Remix - Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU
71 - Nights - Frank Ocean
72 - brutal - Olivia Rodrigo
73 - Chosen (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) - Blxst, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign
74 - 505 - Arctic Monkeys
75 - bloody valentine - Machine Gun Kelly
76 - Sex on Fire - Kings of Leon
77 - Dreams, Fairytales, Fantasies (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Salaam Remix) - A$AP Ferg, Brent Faiyaz, Salaam Remi
78 - Mr. Brightside - The Killers
79 - Streets - Doja Cat
80 - Clash (feat. Stormzy) - Dave, Stormzy
81 - Cyclone (The Village Sessions) - Sticky Fingers
82 - The Thrill - Wiz Khalifa, Empire of the Sun
83 - Untouched - The Veronicas
84 - Freaks - Surf Curse
85 - t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker - WILLOW, Travis Barker
86 - SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Fana Hues) - Tyler, The Creator, Brent Faiyaz, Fana Hues
87 - Beautiful Crazy - Luke Combs
88 - Good for You - Spacey Jane
89 - Do I Wanna Know? - Arctic Monkeys
90 - Holiday - KSI
91 - Good Days - SZA
92 - I Hate U - SZA
93 - When It Rains It Pours - Luke Combs
94 - forget me too (feat. Halsey) - Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey
95 - Seduce (feat. Capella Grey) - Russ, Capella Grey
96 - Rum Rage - Sticky Fingers
97 - Feel Good Inc. - Gorillaz
98 - Flowers (Say My Name) - ArrDee
99 - Obsessed With You - Central Cee
100 - Sundress - A$AP Rocky
Tinder members can also now vibe out to their potential matches’ favourite songs out loud with the arrival of Music Mode in Australia, the newest immersive experience available in Explore.
Through an integration with Spotify, Tinder’s Music Mode now automatically plays members’ chosen anthems - that one song that defines them inside and out - right from their profiles.
Get serenading!
