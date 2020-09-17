Tina Knowles Reveals The Surprising Origin of Beyoncé's Name

The name Beyoncé is one of the most famous names in the world, all because of one incredible performer, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, recently revealed the origins of her eldest daughter's name during a podcast with Heather Thomson:

“A lot of people don’t know that Beyoncé is my last name. It’s my maiden name. My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names."

Tina went onto explain that her other siblings spell their last name Beyince, due to a clerical error on their birth certificates, so Beyonce Knowles-Carter may be the only person on her mum's side of the family to use the name with that spelling.

Beyoncé has well and truly shaken the 'weird' component of the name and has made it iconic.

Didn't know that Tina Knowles wasn't her real name? Here are a few other celebrities whose real names you may not know:

