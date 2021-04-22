Timm Hanly Finally Comments On Rumours He Had A Girlfriend While On Bachie In Paradise

Cast your mind back to the last season of Bachelor in Paradise and you’ll remember there was quite a bit of controversy surrounding the cast.

Timm Hanly was rumoured to have had a girlfriend back home, Ciarran’s reputation shifted from loveable lad to f*ckboy real quick, while Jamie ended up taking out a lawsuit against Warner Brothers for his ‘emotionally unstable’ depiction.

This morning, all three blokes joined the Hit Network’s Fifi, Fev & Nick on air and addressed these stories!

