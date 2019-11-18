Time To Get Some New Neighbours: Karl & Susan Kennedy’s House Is Going On Sale

The TV soap opera Neighbours will forever be embedded in Australian culture. Whether you were watching Scott and Charlene’s magical wedding, Nina’s rising success as a singer, the Erinsborough tornado or the tragic death of Dee Bliss - these are moments that most will never forget.

Two of the biggest characters to ever live on Ramsey Street are Karl and Susan Kennedy. They’ve been tucked away at the end of the cul de sac for years, and now their house is up for sale!

The Vermont South home, where Neighbours is actually shot, features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. You can relive moments like Karl's baby admission with Izzy Hoyland and Susan’s slip on milk, resulting in the loss of her memory.

The home goes to auction on the December 8, so start gathering your pennies if you want to move in next to the Rebecchis and the Robinsons. See all the photos of the house here.

