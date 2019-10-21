Time To Break Your Diet: A Chicken Nugget Festival Is Coming To Melbourne

If you can only have a few fried foods in your life, chicken nuggets are always going to be right up there. That golden goodness dipped into your favourite condiment… I’m feeling very hungry right now.

It turns out nugs can be eaten in all sorts of ways and if you can make it to Northcote this weekend, you’ll get the opportunity to try them all.

Welcome To Thornbury are throwing a one-day chicken nugget festival with six vendors dedicating their menus to these treats. For example, Mr Burger will be plating up a nugget burger; Donugs will be serving donut and nugget hybrids; Pizza Pony are whipping up nugget pizzas and you can even get a nugget bao from Woking Amazing!

It’ll also be dipping sauce galore and dogs are welcome all night. Cancel your plans. This is the number one priority.

Where: 520 High Street, Northcote

When: 12pm-10pm, 26th October

For more info, go here.

