Time Is Running Out To Register For These Community Violence Prevention Workshops

Greater Shepparton Police are giving you the opportunity to learn how to make Shepparton a safer place through preventing violence in the region.

Join the conversation with other concerned locals to find out what steps you can be taking to promote non-violence in our community.

The free workshops will cover:

Understanding the types, tactics and drivers of violence

Dynamics of reducing and preventing violence

Resources and best practice for early intervention

Enhancing empathy, transparency, trust and resilience across the community

Bookings are essential, so don't miss out! The workshops will be held on October 22nd (registrations close tomorrow) and October 24th (registrations close next Tuesday)

For more information contact Michelle Bertoli Community Safety Officer, Greater Shepparton City Council, [email protected] or 03 5832 9498.