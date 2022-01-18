Tim Allen To Reprise Iconic 'The Santa Clause' Role In Limited Disney+ Series!

Christmas has already arrived for 2022! Tim Allen will be bringing back his iconic character 'Scott Calvin' from The Santa Clause movies!

The Santa Clause will return in the form of a Disney+ Original limited series, with production set to begin in LA this March.

Tim Allen will be wearing the executive producer hat for the series, who played the role of Scott Calvin three times with the original 1994 film The Santa Clause, 2002's The Santa Clause 2 and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

So, what will the story be this time?

In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realising that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

We cannot WAIT! All of our childhood dreams are coming true.

