TikTok May Have Just Saved A Woman's Life After A Weird Message Was Found Outside Her House

A Canadian woman has said that her TikTok followers "saved her life" after she found a strange message written in the snow outside of her home.

27-year-old Jade Jules (bby.jade_) saw a message was written on top of her snow-covered rubbish bin and took to TikTok to ask what it was.

In the video she said, "This is on top of my garbage bucket. What the f*** does that mean?". The footage showed the message reading as '1F' and it had her stumped.

People who saw the video of the popular social media app responded with a really disturbing theory.They believed that '1F' meant '1 female', and might be a way of communicating that she lived alone and could be targeted by criminals who were watching her.

Viewers urged Jade to call the police and is now back living with her mum. Speaking of the ordeal to a British newspaper, Jade said, "I’m very thankful for everyone who helped me".

