Tiktok Finally Launches Its First Live Stream So You Can Connect With Some Of Your Fave Celebs In Iso!

I think it is safe to say since COVID-19 has sent everyone home we have all at least attempted to kick off our own TikTok career.

And if you haven't yet succumbed to the app, now you will.

This new feature about to hit your screens people and it will allow you to connect with fellow TikTok gurus and some of your favourite celebrities!

TikTok is unveiling #HappyAtHome: LIVE!, which is their first-ever live stream series with some very well known peeps.

Queue screams.

TikTok hopes to bring a little slice of happiness to people every night this week, kicking off at 11 AM AEDT today.

From inspirational talks, dance lessons and magic tricks to game nights, life tips and music, there’s something for everyone.

TikTok has partnered with a wide range of personalities to bring this to life from celebs and artists like Tyra Banks, Derek Hough, Alicia Keys and Jason Derulo to creators including Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Addison Rae, as well as life experts and educators Dr. Phil and Bill Nye!

Check out the blog post here for a full list of participants and schedule of experiences.

#HappyAtHome: LIVE! will air on the app every night this week, Monday through Friday to kill any sense of boredom you might face in the next few weeks!

All we gonna say is, we will be disappointed is Derulo isn't shirtless.

Thank us later!

