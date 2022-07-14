Tighter Border Restrictions Called For Amid Bali’s Devastating Outbreak Of Foot-And-Mouth Disease

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has refused to answer cries to cancel flights from Bali amid the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.

Australian farmers are concerned about the devastating impact it could have on the livestock industry if the highly contagious disease hits out shores.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Australia Today's Morning Agenda - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Instead the PM has sent the agriculture minister, Murray Watt, to Jakarta on Thursday as part of an Australian delegation to help the nations 34 provinces to combat the outbreak.

The move falls under the government’s two-pronged approach, one of which includes acting on home soil, and the other looking abroad to protect Australian farm animals.

But North Queensland senator Susan McDonald is calling for tighter border restrictions, to ensure the disease does not enter Australia and threaten the safety of livestock.

Senator McDonald has asked the government to impose restrictions, like those used during the height of the pandemic, including quarantine for returning passengers.

“We cannot overstate the impact of foot and mouth disease if it got into this country,” Ms McDonald told Sunrise on Thursday.

“It’s a cruel disease.

The LNP senator explained that if an outbreak occurred in Australia, farmers would have to slaughter healthy animals, driving up supermarket prices.

“Consumers would pay more for red meat, milk, pork,” she said.

“Whatever price we pay now will look cheap in the years and months ahead.

McDonald said that anyone who has walked through the streets of Bali and returns to Australia poses a massive risk.

“They might think about “I haven‘t been on a farm,” but what we’re saying is in Bali you have contact with animals and people who work with animals,” Ms McDonald said.

“There is dung you can walk through, drag your suitcase through.

“The impact of getting this wrong is catastrophic, it is biblical proportions the impact it would have on Australian farmers, Australian animals and Australian consumers,” Senator McDonald said.

One of the most serious livestock diseases globally, foot-and-mouth-disease affects cloven-hoofed animals like cattle, sheep, and pigs.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.