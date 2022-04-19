Tiff Hall Reveals The Vile Comment About Her Pregnancy That Left Her In Tears!
Unacceptable!
This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Tiff Hall, who is currently pregnant!
Tiff still has 7 weeks to go, and has been receiving some comments that are pretty horrible.
She decided to call out people who think they can say WHATEVER they want to pregnant women!
A man in a cafe said something in particular that left her in tears.
Missed the chat? Tiff reveals the horrible comments she's been receiving about her pregnancy:
