THROWBACK: Luke McGregor Is Serious About Sex

Luke McGregor is refreshingly honest, totally uncomfortable and hilariously funny.

You might know him as one half of the writing and acting team behind the ABC’s hit TV series Rosehaven, or from his awkward candidness as the presenter in Luke Warm Sex.

Today we're throwing back to Luke's interview on The Briefing - where he tells Jamila Rizvi what it was like getting bullied at school, why he keeps doing comedy despite suffering crippling panic attacks, plus he recounts his experience getting naked at a nudist colony.

