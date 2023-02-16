The Thrifty Newcastle 500 is Back!

Hit106.9 is excited to welcome the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship as the popular Newcastle 500 hits the streets of Newcastle once again!

Nestled between the city and the surf, the Thrifty Newcastle 500 event promises to be a sporting spectacle like no other!

With a weekend of exhilarating racing and entertainment spanning from the 10th - 12th March, the streets and beaches will come alive with locals, visitors and drivers prepared for the race of their lives!

For tickets, head to Ticketek or click here