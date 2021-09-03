Three Weekly Flights Added Between SA And Cairns To Help Struggling Tourism Operators

A new three-times-a-week air service linking Adelaide and Cairns aims to ease pressure on the region's struggling tourism operators.

Virgin Australia is introducing an extra 26,000 seats a year from the City of Churches, adding to Jetstar's daily flights.

Cairns Airport says it's looking at all available route options in the future, including the Hunter Valley and Tasmania.

It's hoped new flights from Adelaide to Cairns will bring more tourism dollars to the Far North.

That comes on top of Jetstar's daily services to and from the city, and prior to COVID-19, Cairns had more than 55,000 visitors from Adelaide in 2019.

