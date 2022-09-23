Three Teens Rescued After Boat Capsized On Gold Coast

Three people have been pulled from the water after their boat capsized on the Gold Coast on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called out to Jacobs Well at around 9:30AM following reports a boat had capsized tipping three people overboard.

Queensland Ambulance and Volunteer Marine Rescue attended the scene and helped to pull the three teenage boys from the water.

All three males were assessed at the scene by paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital.

One of the teens is believed to have suffered minor head injuries while the other two teens were treated for mild hypothermia.

All three are now in stable condition.

