Three Teens Arrested Over Dispensary Robberies In Northern NSW & South East OLD

Police have charged three juveniles after three chemists in Tweed Heads and the Gold Coast were broken into early Wednesday morning.

The brazen thieves allegedly used a stolen white 2016 Range Rover Sports wagon for a get-away during an attempted robbery The Chempro in Tweed Heads throwing rocks at the glass, however nothing was taken from the premises.

The group then descended on a West Burleigh chemist, smashing through the glass doors with a shopping trolley, and stealing prescription drugs.

20 minutes later a chemist in Oxenford was broken into by the young thieves using a hammer, breaking the glass and making their way again to the dispensary.

The three teens have been charged with a series of offences, including burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and wilful damage.

21 June 2021

