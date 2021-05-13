Three Superstar Actors Are Joining The Knives Out 2 Sequel

If you haven’t already seen the 2019 Academy Award & Golden Globe nominated film Knives Out, PLEASE do yourself a favour and watch it immediately.

If you’re a fan of Cluedo, this movie is essentially the real-life adaption and is just as hilarious as it is thrilling.

The classic ‘whodunnit’ style movie stars Captain America heartthrob Chris Evans, as well as James Bond’s Daniel Craig and an onslaught of other massive names like Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and Joseph Gordan-Levitt.

To reinforce our enthusiasm for the comedic noir, we have gone ahead and attached the trailer for you…

The reason we bring this 2019 standout film back to your attention is because Writer & Director Rian Johnson, has officially confirmed a murder mystery sequel where Daniel Craig with reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc.

Unfortunately, Chris Evans and his fancy sweaters will not be returning for Knives Out 2, however, a heap of new names with VERY impressive resumes will be joining the sequel.

The first big name to join the crew is another MCU Alumni David Bautista (a.k.a Drax from Guardians of the Galaxy), who worked alongside - or rather, threw around Daniel Craig as evil henchman Mr Hinx in James Bond: Spectre.

Also jumping in on the project is Fight Club’s Edward Norton with Homecoming’s Janelle Monae also rumoured to be joining the sequel.

We don’t know which characters the uber talented newcomers will be playing, but we are pretty damn certain they will absolutely nail it. What we DO know is that filming for Knives Out 2 will be kicking off this Summer in Greece.

We will be sure to keep our eyes and ears peeled for a trailer and a release date for the upcoming blockbuster, so watch this space!

Catch up on the latest in Hit Entertainment news below...

