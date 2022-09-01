Three People Under Investigation Following Bizarre Incident In Blair Athol

Three people are under investigation by police following a strange turn of events in Blair Athol on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a man allegedly struck a woman with his car before being forced to withdraw money at knifepoint by a third person at around 3PM on Prospect Road.

A 34-year-old man claimed to have been in his vehicle when he was approached by a man with a knife demanding money.

The 34-year-old is then believed to have withdrawn money from an ATM before handing it over to the suspect who then fled the scene on foot.

A 22-year-old man was located by police on a public bus before being arrested.

As police investigated the incident further, they found that the man who was robbed had allegedly hit a woman with his car earlier in the day before willingly handing over cash to the 22-year-old man.

The 21-year-old woman is believed to have been known to the 22-year-old man accused of robbing the 34-year-old at knife point.

The 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged with hindering police and was then transported to Queen Elizabeth hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police charged the 22-year-old man with carrying an offensive weapon and the 34-year-old man with driving unlicensed.

The 22-year-old is set to face the Adelaide Magistrates Court.

