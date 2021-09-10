Three People To Face Court Today After An Armed Home Invasion In Andrews Farm

Court today for three people charged over a home invasion carried out at gunpoint at Andrews Farm.

The home on Stebonheath Road was targeted at about 11:30pm with the intruders waving a shotgun and making off with a laptop, mobile and wallet.

The 21-year-old Seaton man, a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Hewett are answering charges including trespass and robbery in court today.

The resident was unharmed and the trio surfaced at Gawler South with serious criminal trespass, aggravated robbery and possessing a firearm without a licence on the rap sheet today.

Police recovered the items stolen from the house, as well as the firearm used in the robbery.

