Three People To Appear In Townsville Court Over Child Exploitation

Three people are appearing in Townsville Magistrates Court today following an investigation into child exploitation.

The trio are accused of children aged between one-month-old to 14-years-old for exploitation purposes over a two-year period.

A 41-year-old North Ward woman, a 38-year-old woman from Condon, and a 64-year-old Kelso man.

The North Ward woman and Kelso man were charged with multiple counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 and distribution of child exploitation material and using a carriage service to engage in sexual activity with a child.

The Condon woman has also been charged with five counts of extortion and using a telecommunication service to facilitate commission of a serious offence.

The arrest's are part of a three-month police sting focusing on a Townsville based syndicate.

