Three People To Appear In Townsville Court Over Child Exploitation

Over a two-year period

Three people are appearing in Townsville Magistrates Court today following an investigation into child exploitation.

The trio are accused of children aged between one-month-old to 14-years-old for exploitation purposes over a two-year period.

A 41-year-old North Ward woman, a 38-year-old woman from Condon, and a 64-year-old Kelso man.

The North Ward woman and Kelso man were charged with multiple counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 and distribution of child exploitation material and using a carriage service to engage in sexual activity with a child. 

The Condon woman has also been charged with five counts of extortion and using a telecommunication service to facilitate commission of a serious offence.

The arrest's are part of a three-month police sting focusing on a Townsville based syndicate.

Amber Lowther

23 July 2021

Amber Lowther

