Three Nine-Year-Old's Killed In Nashville School Shooting

Six people have been killed during a shooting at a primary school in Nashville in the US today.

The shooter has been identified as former student of The Covenant School, Audrey Hale.

Hale is alleged to have drawn a map of the school and done significant surveillance before entering and killing three students and three staff members.

According to US police, Hale allegedly armed with a rifle and a pistol which are both believed to have been obtained illegally.

The incident unfolded on Monday (local time), after Hale allegedly entered the school by shooting through one of the doors.

The first level was cleared out by officers as shots were heard ringing out from the second floor.

Five police officers advanced on the suspect before two officers opened fire, killing Hale at around 10:27AM.

Police spokesperson Don Aaron confirmed that three students had been killed during the shooting.

"We now know that there are three students who were fatally wounded, as well as three adults inside the school," he said.

The surviving students were seen exiting the school while holding hands, before being taken to a nearby church to meet family members.

The victims include three nine-year-old students, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney along with three staff members, 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce and 61-year-old Mike Hill.

The school is made up of 200 students between preschool age and sixth grade.

