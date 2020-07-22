Three Newbies Are Entering Paradise Tonight, Here’s What We Know About Them

Bachelor in Paradise is shaking things up by adding three brand new faces into the villa

If there’s anything that 2020 has taught us, it’s that we never know what’s around the corner, so we can’t be too surprised that Bachie in Paradise has decided to shake things up by introducing three brand new guys tonight, Tim, Chris & Conor.

Yep. Three guys who have never been on ANY version of The Bachelor before, which has completely changed the unwritten rules that Bachelor in Paradise is for Bachie alumni only.

Fans are divided over the announcement that the Bachie Gods are changing up the way Paradise runs, but honestly, we’re just so grateful we finally have our Bachelor fix, we will take it any way it comes.

Although we do feel a little blindsided that we know absolutely nothing about these three guys, so we did a bit of digging to give you some background info.

Here’s what we find out about Tim, Chris & Conor:

