THREE Men Will Be Taking On The Bachelor Australia For 2022!

We finally know who is going to be The Bachelor Australia for 2022! The Project announced the HUGE news this evening, revealing we will be having not one, not two, but THREE Bachelors this year!

First off, we have Felix Von Hofe, who is a professional basketball player from Melbourne.

Secondly, we have musician Jed McIntosh from Melbourne, who looks A LOT like Machine Gun Kelly. Like, A LOT.

We also have Thomas Malucelli, who lives in Sydney and works as a fitness and health entrepreneur.

Standing at an impressive 6 feet 6 inches tall, 27-year-old Victorian marketing manager and self-confessed family man, Felix Von Hofe is craving face-to-face connection, hopefully with someone who can make him laugh.

Felix said: "For me, the most attractive quality a girl can have is a good sense of humour. My dream date would be anything where it ends up hurting to laugh, because if we’re both laughing the whole time then it can’t get much better."

Hailing from Sydney, 35-year-old restaurant manager Thomas Malucelli is a hopeless romantic.

Born in a small town outside Florence in Italy, meditation and practicing mindfulness might be up there with his favourite past-times, but Thomas is also a self-confessed adrenaline junkie and outdoors man.

Describing himself as loyal and motivated, Thomas is looking for a woman who is confident, honest and a great communicator.

Thomas said: "The idea of finding the love of my life in a context that is so out of my comfort zone really excites me."

And last but certainly not least, is 25-year-old Mood Monroe lead drummer and songwriter, Jed McIntosh, from Victoria.

This rocker might convey a tough boy persona but underneath his impressive body art, is a sensitive man with a very big heart. Proud to stand out from the crowd, Jed’s looking for a woman who is confident, passionate, empathetic, and ready to commit.

Jed said: "A woman willing to find love on a public platform is the confidence I need in a partner."

In an interview on The Project with The Bachelor host Osher Günsberg, he didn't yet reveal how many women would be after the hearts of these hunky men. But he did say it's been really interesting how it's all played out.

With triple the suitors, it also proved the perfect opportunity to move the bachelor’s headquarters to the Sunshine State.

Famed for its long sandy beaches, surfing spots, national parks, rainforest hinterland and picturesque skyline, nothing says Gold Coast glamour quite like the new Bachelor mansion.

The Hollywood-esque style mansion exudes luxury from all angles, complete with a resort-style swimming pool, open fireplace, cinema room and wet bar.

They're gonna need A LOT of roses! We'll keep you updated on when we can expect the new season to hit our screens.

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android