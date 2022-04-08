Three Men On The Run After Newcastle Victim Threatened With Hockey Stick

Police units in Newcastle responded to report four males had threatened an elderly man following a break-and-enter.

Officers are appealing for information after the 77-year-old man was attacked on Fussell Street in Birmingham Gardens on Friday.

Emergency services rushed to the property around 4:20 am, a crime scene was established soon after.

Newcastle City Police officers understand that the four men forced entry and threatened the victim with a hockey stick.

Following up inquiries, police located the alleged four around 6:10 am on Mordue Parade, Jesmond. Police pursuited one of the males, aged 16, he was arrested and taken to Waratah Police Station.

As inquiries continue, police released descriptions of three males believed to be involved in the investigation.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.