Three Men Involved In Murder Of Pensioner Released On Parole

The three men responsible for the murder of 79-year-old Athol Tollard have been released on parole.

Christopher John Watt, Brendan James Gray and John Frederick were jailed following the brutal 2005 murder of Mr Tollard in his Droughty Point Road home.

Watt, who was 27 at the time of the homicide, broke into Mr Tollard’s home with the help of accomplices Gray and Duggan.

The trio robbed Mr Tollard with a gun while heavily “intoxicated”, severely beating the pensioner before shooting him twice.

The three men are then believed to have burned down the house in an attempt to conceal the crime.

All three men were convicted over Mr Tollard’s death and sentenced to 32 years in prison with no possibility of parole for 17 years.

Gray was released on parole in August of last year with Duggan released only one month later.

Watt was released on bail on May 10 of this year and has been ordered to adhere to electronic monitoring.

The Parole Board of Tasmania said that despite Watt’s lengthy history of violence and crime, he had been an “exemplary” prisoner and had been downgraded to minimum security.

The board said Mr Watt had gained employment as a groundskeeper while incarcerated and participated in extracurricular education through TAFE.

“It is clear the applicant has good prospects for rehabilitation, having made significant efforts throughout his custodial sentence to address his offending and put his previously pro-criminal lifestyle behind him,” the board said.

