Three Men Arrested Over Mitchell Park Assault

Three men have been charged with aggravated assault over a bashing at Mitchell Park.

Police were called to Raggatt Crescent on Sunday morning after reports a man had been assaulted by three men armed with a bat.

The 35-year-old victim from Ascot Park was taken to the Flinders Medical Centre with serious head injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The 32, 34, and 37-year-olds from Mitchell Park were arrested at a nearby property. They were charged with aggravated assault and will face Court.

It’s believed that this was not a random incident and police believe the people involved were known to each other.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or report anonymously at crimestoppers.com.au.

