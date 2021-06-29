Three Men Arrested In Alleged Break-in & Assault In Salisbury North

Three men have been arrested after an alleged assault in a northern suburb home invasion just before midnight on Monday.

Police have alleged the men broke into a Salisbury North home and assaulted a man with a machete, whilst restraining a woman.

The brazen thieves then fled the Massey St home with the victims Holden Sedan and the woman's handbag.

Air police in pursuit of the trio, caught up with the bandits on Lillee Ave, Brahama Lodge a short time later, arresting two of the suspects.

The third man, who had climbed onto the roof of a house, pelting tiles at police, was eventually arrested a short time later.

A 30-year-old Munno Para man, an Angle Park man, 30, and a 27-year-old Mansfield Park man, have been charged with several offences including aggravated assault causing serious harm and theft.

The trio fronted the Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

