Three Lives Lost After a Horror Night on Roads

It's been a horror night on our roads with three people killed and several others injured, in two separate crashes at Mutarnee.

A 27-year-old man lost his life when a Mitsubishi Lancer collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway about 6.30 on Tuesday night.

The 60-year-old truck driver suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Then at midnight, paramedics were called to a four-car pile-up about 2kms up the road, which killed a 23-year-old Atherton man and a 26-year-old Bushland Beach woman.

Three people in a four-wheel drive were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and a 31-year-old Mundingburra man is in police custody.

Wayne Paxton from the Queensland Ambulance Service says our first responders have had a long night.

“Going to quite an acute job with fatalities involved, and then you go to another one not long afterward and unfortunately we do have some of the officers that were at the first one who went to the second one, and now they have two of these vivid memories.”

The Bruce Highway has been closed between Townsville and Ingham.

