Three Kids Forced A Venomous Spider To Bite Them Thinking They'd Become Spider-Man

You're kidding yourselves if as kids or adults (hey, no judgment) you had a superhero or superpower fantasy.

Well, three boys aged 8, 10, and 12 all shared a similar dream.

They all wanted to become their very own local neighbourhood Spider-Man and staying true to form, they found the most venomous spider they could to bite them, a black widow spider.

But, it is pretty safe to say the results were not quite what they were expecting...

Thankfully, they were found in time and they were all hospitalized following the incident. Their conditions have now improved considerably with all three of them having been released and sent home alas Spidey-senseless.

Tune in below to hear the full story:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.