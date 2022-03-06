Three East Coast Locations Shortlisted For Australia's New Submarine Base

Canberra has shortlisted three sites for Australia's new nuclear submarine base, which involves a gigantic investment by the Morrison Government.

Brisbane, Newcastle and Port Kembla are the preferred options to become the home of the sea vehicles being currently built in Adelaide.

At Monday's national security meeting, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to announce the plan, warning of the implications and risk Russia's invasion of Ukraine will impose on indian-pacific nations.

The new builds will replace the current fleet of six Collins-class submarines, currently based in Perth at HMAS Stirling.

"Australia faces its most difficult and dangerous security environment in 80 years," Morrison said.

The $10bn funding will come from new allocation within the defence budget.

While it may be years before they hit the water, Morrison said the new base is to hold extra capacity from WA's Fleet Base West.

"The decision to establish an east coast submarine base has been many years in the making as part of our transition from Collins," he explained.

"The government has now determined that, to support our decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, establishing a second submarine base on our east coast will enhance our strategic deterrent capability, with significant advantages in operational, training, personnel and industrial terms.

"An optimal east coast base would provide home-ported submarines with specialised wharfs, maintenance facilities, administrative and logistics support, personnel amenities, and suitable accommodation for submarine crews and support staff."

"It would also enable the regular visiting of US and UK nuclear-powered submarines."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.