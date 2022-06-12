Thousands Rally Across The US For Action On Gun Violence

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across the United States on Saturday, calling for action following the latest sweep of troubling gun violence.

March for Our Lives (MFOL), the gun safety group founded by student survivors of the 2018 massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, said it has planned more than 450 rallies for Saturday, including in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Speakers at the rally in Washington called on US senators, who are considered a major impediment to stricter gun legislation, to act or face being voted out of office.

“Enough is enough,” District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said to protestors at the anti-gun rally.

“I speak as a mayor, a mom, and I speak for millions of Americans and America’s mayors who are demanding that Congress do its job. And its job is to protect us, to protect our children from gun violence.” - Cr Bowser

The latest call to address America’s gun legislation, comes after a recent surge in mass shootings across the US, from Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, New York, with protesters urging lawmakers to take note of shifting public opinion and enact legislation to curb gun violence.

US President Joe Biden, who earlier this month urged Congress to ban assault weapons and implement other gun control measures, said he supported Saturday's protests

"Today, young people around the country once again march with @AMarch4OurLives to call on Congress to pass commonsense gun safety legislation supported by the majority of Americans and gun owners," Biden said in a Twitter post.

"I join them by repeating my call to Congress: do something." - President Biden

This message from MFOL organisers is clear and direct: “Your inaction is killing Americans”.

MFOL has called for an assault weapons ban, universal background checks for those trying to purchase guns and a national licensing system, which would register gun owners.

