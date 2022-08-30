Thousands Perish As Flood Waters Continue To Devastate Pakistan

At least one third of Pakistan has been submerged as flood waters continue to devastate the country.

Homes, roads and supplies have been swept away by raging flood waters across Pakistan as the country battles through one of the deadliest monsoon seasons in history.

According to Climate Minister Senator Sherry Rehman, this is the heaviest rainfall Pakistan has seen in over a decade.

"Literally, one-third of Pakistan is underwater right now, which has exceeded every boundary, every norm we've seen in the past," Ms Rehman said in an interview with AFP news.

"We've never seen anything like this.” - Climate Minister Senator Sherry Rehman

So far, at least 1,136 people have died in the floods which started back in June of 2022, 75 of whom died over the past 24 hours.

Experts believe more people are likely to perish as the floods continue to ravage homes and communities.

Of the 1,136 people who died at least one third are believed to have been children.

Large numbers of people have managed to escape their flood-stricken communities, fleeing to pop-up camps throughout the country.

While thousands have managed to escape, many are still trapped in mountainous villages after bridges and roads were swept away by flood waters.

The provinces of Balochistan and Sindh are so far believed to be the worst hit areas of Pakistan.

The 2022 floods are being compared to the 2010 floods which killed approximately 2,000 people.

