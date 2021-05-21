Thousands of students 'Strike 4 Climate' change

School Strike 4 Climate bought thousands of students out of their classrooms and into the streets calling out climate change inaction.

Albury/Wodonga students joined hundreds outside Susan Ley's office on Friday demanding the Morrison government stop throwing money at big multi-nationals fuelling climate change.

Pushing for the PM to invest in renewable's, rather than gas, protesters stood by those impacted by the devastating fires and floods that ravaged through NSW and South East Queensland during 2020-2021.

Alarmed at the impact of climate change intensifying the risk of natural disasters, the SS4C demanded the Government treat climate change as what it is - a crisis.

Protesters clamoured for no new coal, oil or gas projects and instead a target of 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

Students also lobbed for a “just” transition and job creation for all fossil-fuel workers and communities.

