Thousands Of Donors Needed As Australia Faces Blood Shortage

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood are urging Australians to come forward and roll up their sleeves as the country experiences a blood shortage in the lead up to the holidays.

According to Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, half of all appointments to give blood are being cancelled as multiple public holidays approach ahead of Christmas.

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood are now asking at least 9,000 people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Lifeblood Executive Director of Donor Services Cath Stone said Christmas is one of the most difficult times of year to find donors.

“Christmas can be a challenging time for Lifeblood, as some of our regular donors take time out to celebrate and catch up with family and friends,” she said.

“This year we are anticipating many of our regular donors will take the opportunity to travel now that much of the country and our international borders have reopened.”

In order to meet demand over the festive season, 9,000 donors will be needed nationwide between Boxing Day and January 3.

In order to successfully ensure patients are receiving the blood they need, NSW will need 2700 donors, ACT will need 320, SA will need 500, TAS will need 240, VIC will need 2000, WA will need 900, NT will need 125 and QLD will need 2200.

For many reasons including Covid and Christmas holidays, “no shows” to blood donor appointments are the highest they’ve ever been with one in two appointments being missed.

“We’re urging people to make blood donation a priority. The need for blood never stops and there are people in hospital right now relying on donated blood for serious accidents, surgery, complicated births and cancer treatment,” - Cath Stone

“A particular part of our blood, called platelets, only lasts for seven days. Platelets are a vital clotting agent used in emergencies and cancer treatment, and it takes four donors to make just one bag, so we need a constant supply.

“Donating blood only takes an hour of your time, but for a patient, it’s life-changing. That change may be a second chance, the key to a fuller life, or perhaps, it’s more time with family and friends.

“Lifeblood’s message is this: ‘This Christmas don’t just give something. Give everything.’ Donate blood and you can help to save up to three lives.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.