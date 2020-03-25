Thousands More Aussies Out Of Work As Major Retailers Shut Shop

Three difference companies have announced they’ll close their stores in the last two hours – leaving more than 17,000 Australians without work.

Just Jeans, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander and Smiggle are all closing until at least April 22.

Footwear chain Accent, who own 522 stores nationwide, including The Athlete’s Foot and Platypus will also close, with more than 5000 staff suspended.

This morning Flight Centre temporarily closed their stores, leaving almost 4000 people unemployed.

