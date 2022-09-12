Thousands Line The Streets As Scotland Bids The Queen Farewell

Tens of thousands of mourners lined the royal mile as the Queen's coffin draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland and dressed in a wreath of flowers, made its way to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh overnight.

King Charles III, dressed in ceremonial military uniform, along with his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward accompanied the hearse with her majesty's crown placed atop the coffin.

The monarch and his siblings later returned to the cathedral to stage a vigil to their late mother.

Britain’s new king appeared earlier in the Scottish parliament, where he declared his family’s love for Scotland.

The King said that his late mother had found “in the hills of this land and the hearts of its people, a haven and a home”.

Queen Elizabeth will lie in rest at St Giles for the next 24hrs, with members of the public allowed to pay their respects before being moved to London.

