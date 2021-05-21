Thousands Jump On Palaszczuk's "Work In Paradise" Program

Over 4000 sign ups

Article heading image for Thousands Jump On Palaszczuk's "Work In Paradise" Program
Just hours after Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuck revealed 'Work in Paradise' - more than four-thousand Aussies have already signed up to work and play up here.
Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said in good news 65% of the applications are from people outside the Sunshine State.
He says it's a fantastic opportunity - particularly for those keen for an adventure - who can't travel overseas right now.
 
"We are encouraging people to see it as a chance to have an adventure, a chance to have a different experience. We're even encouraging groups of friends to do it togeher..The idea of being motivated in your workday by being in paradise, by being in a beautiful part of North Queensland for instance, why wouldn't you? 

Starting on the first of July, the ‘Work in Paradise’ campaign will offer $1500 and free travel to anyone who will take up a tourism job across the state.

21 May 2021

