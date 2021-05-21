Thousands Jump On Palaszczuk's "Work In Paradise" Program

Just hours after Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuck revealed 'Work in Paradise' - more than four-thousand Aussies have already signed up to work and play up here.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said in good news 65% of the applications are from people outside the Sunshine State.

He says it's a fantastic opportunity - particularly for those keen for an adventure - who can't travel overseas right now.

"We are encouraging people to see it as a chance to have an adventure, a chance to have a different experience. We're even encouraging groups of friends to do it togeher..The idea of being motivated in your workday by being in paradise, by being in a beautiful part of North Queensland for instance, why wouldn't you?