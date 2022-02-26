Thousands Flee Ukrainian Border As Invasion Escalates

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has released a message telling Ukraine "this night will be the hardest… we must withstand."

"This night, the enemy will be using all available means to break our resistance. This night they will launch an assault," he warned.

"This night will be harder than the day. Many cities of our state are under attack: Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, our boys and girls in the Donbas, the cities of the south, special attention to Kyiv."

"We can’t lose the capital," Zelenskyy urged.

With war, no longer at their doorstep, but inside the gate, thousands of people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries, including Poland over these past few days.

The roads leading out of Kiev leading into the southern Polish city of Medyka, were reportedly congested with heavy traffic on Friday with people desperately trying to flee Ukraine.

Ukraine's President thanked the Polish people for their support of his countrymen and women.

A woman flees with her children.

Any mode of transport is being used to flee across the border.

Cars are bumper-to-bumper.

The President also tweeted his thanks to the members of the UN Security Council who voted to condemn the invasion.

