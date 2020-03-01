Those Sunflowers In Ingham Are Back And You’re Welcome To Pick Some

Cane grower Michael Waring is brightening the tropics with his sunny sunflowers once again!

You’ll find the head turning blooms west of Ingham on Abergowrie Road, where Michael says you are welcome to take some home with you.

The Waring family grow the blooms at this time of the year to improve the soil quality as part of the cane cycle.

The field has been a popular attraction in previous years, with many North Queenslanders making their way to the paddock for a great Instagram shot too!

It's been recorded that the TALLEST EVER Sunflower (found in Germany) climbed to over 30 feet- we can't guarantee you'll find a record holder, but it's worth a look...

So add this to the group chat, load up the car, grab a Frosty Mango treat on the way and enjoy a bloomin’ good adventure!

