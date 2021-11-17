Thomas Markle Jnr Told Us What He Hopes To Happen With Sister Meghan

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Big Brother VIP's Thomas Markle Jnr, who spoke about that letter he sent to sister, Meghan Markle.

Thomas rewrote his famous letter in the Big Brother VIP hotel, this time, apologising and wanting to move on.

We found out his thoughts on Caitlyn Jenner, if he's in touch with anyone from the show, how his dad is going and what he wants to happen with Meghan and the family.

Missed the chat? Here's what Thomas Markle Jnr had to say about that letter & Big Brother VIP:

