This Woman Went Viral On TikTok After Finding Out A Huge Family Secret Via An Ancestry DNA Kit

Well, that didn't work out the way it was planned! TikToker Cat McDonald took to the platform to share her story of taking an Ancestry DNA test and the dark secret that opened up because of it!

Cat's dad gifted the whole fam DNA tests (as you do) and when Cat's results came in, she realised she wasn't Irish at all. But, that was weird because her father is Irish?!

Wellllll...she ended up getting an exact paternal match who wasn't her dad.

Cat then did a Google search and saw he was a bilionaire (just casually) and decided to drive ACROSS THE COUNTRY to her biological dad's office to give him a note.

This is how it went down:

This is some Jerry Springer s**t! Now we can't wait for part 3. And uh, her mum has some explaining to do...

