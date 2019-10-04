This Video Of Taylor Swift After Having Eye Surgery Has Us Crying

We don’t even know where to begin with this…

Taylor Swift is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and they have released a little clip earlier to tease her appearance... and ohh boy.

Taylor’s mum, Andrea, sent in this hilarious clip to Jimmy of poor Taylor after she had just come home from having Lasik Eye Surgery and we can’t stop laughing.

You can see her having a little breakdown over bananas.

Just watch below.

We truly have no words.

